China’s ‘10 million tonnes’ US coal bet is about more than energy: What Beijing gets from trade deal | Explained

China is set to increase imports of US coal in the coming years, as Beijing and Washington look to ease tensions over trade. The move could give US coal producers greater access to the Chinese market, while giving Beijing another issue to negotiate with the US on tariffs and other trade matters.

A September 2026 agreement puts US coal outside a framework for reciprocal tariff reductions and is expected to facilitate imports to Beijing during 2027 and 2028.

US said China has committed to buying at least 10 million tonnes of US coal in each of those years, although Beijing has not confirmed that specific volume.

That gives coal an unusual role in the latest US-China trade talks. China can buy more from US producers without opening up more sensitive parts of its economy.

Why China does not need US coal China produced about 4.85 billion tonnes of coal in 2025, making it the world’s largest coal producer. But its need for imports is weakening. Coal and lignite imports fell 9.6% last year to about 490 million tonnes.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects China's seaborne thermal-coal imports to fall to about 310 million tonnes in 2026, from 325 million tonnes in 2025. China has also increasingly sourced metallurgical coal from Mongolia.

The numbers suggest China is not turning to US coal because of a shortage. It already has large domestic supplies and other overseas suppliers.

That makes the trade angle more important.

US coal could still matter for China’s steel industry The case for US coal becomes clearer when you look at the type of coal China needs.

US producers export several grades, including anthracite, coking coal and bituminous coal. Each has different uses. High-quality coking coal, for instance, is important for steelmaking.

China is the world’s largest steel producer, with crude steel output reaching nearly 1 billion tonnes in 2025, although demand for metallurgical coal is expected to dip slightly in 2026.

China’s metallurgical coal imports are forecast at around 108 million tonnes in 2026, down from an estimated 115 million tonnes in 2025. Steelmakers can blend imported coal with domestic supplies and coal from countries such as Mongolia, Australia and Canada to secure the quality they need.

China needs coal in steelmaking mainly because coking coal is converted into coke, which provides the high heat needed to melt iron ore in blast furnaces. Coke also acts as a reducing agent, removing oxygen from iron ore to produce molten iron.

Although China is the world’s largest steel producer, it still imports coking coal to secure the specific grades and quality required by its steel mills.

So the appeal of US coal may not be about filling a supply gap. It could be about adding different grades to China’s existing sources.

Tariff relief changes the economics of US coal The biggest change could come from lower trade barriers.

China imposed a 15% tariff on US coal in February 2025, in response to US trade measures. If that tariff is reduced or removed, US coal could become more competitive in China.

The deal also gives Beijing something to offer Washington. More purchases of US goods are a key part of President Donald Trump’s push to narrow the trade gap.

For China, coal offers a way to increase US purchases without making concessions in more sensitive areas.

What Beijing gets from buying US coal The proposed purchases give China a simple way to show that it is buying more from the US. At the same time, Beijing can keep most of its coal sourcing elsewhere.

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That matters because China has plenty of domestic coal and several other suppliers. It can buy more US coal without becoming dependent on it for energy.

The deal also fits a wider pattern in trade talks. Commodities can become bargaining chips. More US coal exports would give American producers a clear boost, while lower tariffs could offer China an economic benefit in return.

Why the deal matters to US coal producers The proposed purchases could matter more to US coal miners than to China’s energy security.

The IEA expects US coal use to fall by 7% in 2026. That would add pressure on an industry already dealing with a shrinking domestic market. More demand from China could give US miners another export market.

That creates an unusual trade dynamic. China can buy more US coal without changing how it meets most of its energy needs. US miners, meanwhile, get access to a major overseas market.

For China, Coal is a relatively easy product for Beijing to offer Washington compared with semiconductors, advanced technology or strategic minerals.

A purchase commitment from US coal producers would give Trump a visible trade win without requiring China to relinquish control over sectors it considers strategically important.

In that sense, US coal could offer Beijing a way to make a concession while preserving the economic leverage that matters most. So, coal is only part of the deal. China can offer more room for US goods, while lower tariffs could make those purchases more attractive.