China’s banks may be loaded up with hidden bad loans

Any loan moratorium comes with a gamble: that a short period of forgiveness and renewal will allow struggling companies to get back on their feet after an economic shock. The initial decision may have saved tens of thousands of companies and even a few banks from going under. Now the fate of the murky pile of debt—however big it might be—depends on China’s economic fortunes over the coming months. Although the purchasing-managers’ index for manufacturers shows that the outlook for large companies has improved slightly in recent months, the one for small and medium-sized companies has continued to contract. The economic hangover from the covid era has lingered. It could now be about to intensify.

