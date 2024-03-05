China’s Boom Is Over—Beijing Is Making It Worse
SummaryIt is surprising how far the leadership’s targets seem to be diverging from reality, given the measures planned to achieve them and where the country’s economy stands now.
China’s fundamental challenges—including weak demographics and heavy debts—are indeed tough. But it is also clear that much of what is plaguing China amounts to a nasty cyclical downturn exacerbated by Beijing’s poor policy choices. Tuesday’s big speech by Premier Li Qiang to the National People’s Congress, his first in his new role, gave scant assurance that the government recognizes that—or is willing to change course.