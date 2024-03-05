China’s Boom Is Over—Beijing Is Making It Worse

Given how restrictive monetary policy still is by some measures, and that inflation is currently running around zero, it is remarkable to see a 3% inflation target for 2024 and a growth target in line with last year. Fiscal policy doesn’t look like it will get all that much more supportive either. The formal state deficit is budgeted at 3% of gross domestic product. Adding in the proceeds from the planned issuance of special treasury bonds would take that to 3.8%—the same as last year.