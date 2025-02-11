China’s cabinet pledges to boost spending, attract foreign investment
SummaryThe State Council said it will work to increase residents’ incomes, promote sustainable income growth and expand property-related income channels, all of which are aimed at stimulating domestic consumption.
China’s cabinet pledged to boost domestic consumption this year while vowing to stabilize foreign capital crucial for job creation.
