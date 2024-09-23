Explore

China’s central bank announces rate cut, injects liquidity

The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 23 Sep 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Economists anticipate the Chinese central bank will lower its 7-day reverse repo rate in the coming months Photo: jason lee/Reuters
Economists anticipate the Chinese central bank will lower its 7-day reverse repo rate in the coming months Photo: jason lee/Reuters

Summary

China’s central bank lowered a short-term policy rate and pumped more liquidity into the financial system, as it continues efforts to help boost the economy.

China’s central bank has lowered a short-term policy rate and pumped more liquidity into the financial system, as it continues efforts to help boost the economy.

The People’s Bank of China cut the 14-day reverse repurchase interest rate by 10 basis points to 1.85%, and injected 74.5 billion yuan, equivalent to $10.6 billion, of liquidity via the policy tool, it said on its website on Monday.

The latest cut is a reflection of the reduction in the 7-day reverse repo rate in July, during which the PBOC didn’t conduct a 14-day reverse repo operation, said Zhiwei Zhang, an economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

The central bank also injected 160.1 billion yuan through 7-day reverse repo agreements, keeping the interest rate unchanged at 1.7%, it said Monday.

Last week, the PBOC unexpectedly held its benchmark lending rates steady, despite rising expectations for easing following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s own rate cut.

Economists anticipate the Chinese central bank will lower its 7-day reverse repo rate—now seen as the key rate for pricing benchmark lending rates—in the coming months, as the Fed’s cut gives it more room for monetary policy easing.

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue