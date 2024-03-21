China’s central bank hints at more monetary easing

China’s central bank hinted at more monetary easing ahead and pledged more support for technological innovation, as Beijing doubles down on efforts to juice up its economy and manufacturing sector.

Xuan Changneng, a deputy governor at the People’s Bank of China, said that there is still room to cut the amount of cash that lenders have to keep in reserve, adding that the central bank will launch a new relending facility to aid the country’s high-end manufacturing and digital economy.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday, Xuan said China has a wealth of monetary-policy tools at its disposal, adding that declining deposit rates and shifting monetary policies in the world’s major economies will make the country’s monetary policy more independent.

The most recent cut to banks’ reserve requirement ratio was announced unexpectedly by PBOC Gov. Pan Gongsheng in a January press conference, at a time when Beijing was grappling with a stock-market rout as the economy faltered. That move was followed by an aggressive cut on a key lending rate by the country’s major banks in February, the largest since the rate was introduced five years ago and far exceeding economists’ expectations.

Xuan’s remarks Thursday came after fresh data this week showed that China’s economic activity rebounded moderately in the first two months of the year. Industrial production and investment growth beat market expectations with some help from government stimulus. However, retail sales—a major gauge of consumption—increased 5.5% on year in the first two months of 2024, lower than the 7.4% rise seen in December last year and the 5.8% growth expected by surveyed economists, pointing to continued tepid consumer sentiment.

Despite the early telegraphing of a potential RRR cut, the state-run Shanghai Securities News said Thursday that China’s monetary policymakers are in an “observation period", citing the upbeat economic data and low expectations for an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve. It cited Citic Securities analyst Ming Ming as saying that he doesn’t expect either an RRR cut or a rate cut in the second quarter.

Another state-run media outlet, Financial News, said Thursday that banks’ narrowing profit margins limits room for further easing by the PBOC.

Separately, a senior state planner said at the same press conference Thursday that total bond funds for government investment will exceed six trillion yuan ($833.43 billion) this year and that Beijing will speed up the approval of investment projects, as well as offer more support for private investment.

