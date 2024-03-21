China’s central bank hints at more monetary easing

Xuan’s remarks Thursday came after fresh data this week showed that China’s economic activity rebounded moderately in the first two months of the year. Industrial production and investment growth beat market expectations with some help from government stimulus. However, retail sales—a major gauge of consumption—increased 5.5% on year in the first two months of 2024, lower than the 7.4% rise seen in December last year and the 5.8% growth expected by surveyed economists, pointing to continued tepid consumer sentiment.