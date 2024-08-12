China’s central bank to examine financial institutions’ bond risks
SummaryThe People’s Bank of China is set to conduct stress tests on financial institutions’ exposure to bond holdings, in the latest effort to rein in a monthslong rally and prevent fallout risks.
