China’s central bank to examine financial institutions’ bond risks

For economists at Goldman Sachs, the statements signal the central bank’s concern over mark-to-market risks on Chinese banks’ bond portfolios that could spark a Silicon Valley Bank-style collapse. The U.S. lender failed last March when, after having loaded up Treasurys and government-backed bonds, interest rates started to rise quickly and it had to sell assets at a loss while facing a wave of deposit withdrawal requests. The crisis has been frequently cited by Chinese authorities when they warn about rate-related risks.