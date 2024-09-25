China’s central bank tries to save the economy—and the stockmarket

The press briefing yielded another surprise. China’s central bank already has a variety of “structural" tools to help industries as diverse as clean coal and care for the elderly. Now it has come up with a similar innovation to support the stockmarket, Mr Pan said. It will help firms buy back their own shares by refinancing bank loans used for that purpose. And it will help securities companies and other institutional investors to raise funds by making their balance-sheets more liquid. They will be able to borrow liquid assets like government bonds and central-bank bills from the PBoC, using their own holdings of blue-chip shares and stock ETFs as collateral.