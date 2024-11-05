China’s coming stimulus is necessary but likely insufficient
SummaryBeijing looks set to do just enough to stabilize the situation, but not enough to spur growth.
Hopes for a massive fiscal stimulus have sent Chinese stocks on a roller-coaster ride in the past month or so. Now investors need cooler heads to assess what Beijing will actually say this week.
