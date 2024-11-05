China’s coming stimulus is necessary but likely insufficient

Another big part of the stimulus will likely go to tackle the root cause of the current economic malaise—the housing crisis. The central government could issue bonds to buy some of the millions of unsold homes. J.P. Morgan estimates that 4 trillion to 5 trillion yuan is needed to bring inventory down to a level where home prices may start to stabilize. That isn’t a new policy per se: Local governments were directed to start clearing out excess inventory earlier this year, but they don’t really have the fiscal wherewithal to carry out the policy. More direct funding from the central government may help.