China's consumer prices rise after months of deflation woes
Chinese consumer prices rose 0.7% in February, ending a streak of deflation since August. Analysts had expected a 0.3% rise. The increase is attributed to higher food and service prices during the Chinese New Year period.
Chinese consumer prices rose in February for the first time since August, data showed Saturday, bucking a months-long stretch of deflation that compounded the country's myriad economic woes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message