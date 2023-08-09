China's consumer and producer prices declined in July from the previous year, indicating deflationary pressure amid weakening demand in the second-largest global economy.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped 0.3% compared to last year, its first decline since February 2021, slightly outperforming economists' prediction of a 0.4% drop, a Bloomberg report cited

Simultaneously, the Producer Price Index (PPI) contracted by 4.4%, marking the tenth consecutive month of decline and a worse outcome than expected.

This marks the first time since November 2020 that both consumer and producer prices have experienced contractions in the same month.

How long the deflation will continue in China?

China experiences rare price drop due to weakened demand post-pandemic, affecting property market, exports, and consumer spending, hindering economic recovery after initial post-restriction surge.

“China is in deflation for sure," Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The question is how long. It’s up to the policymakers — will they react with coordinated fiscal and monetary easing."

Investors anticipate China's central bank, People’s Bank of China (PBOC), may use monetary stimulus like rate cuts due to weak inflation. Yet, PBOC faces caution due to concerns over a weaker yuan, high debt, limited fiscal support, and the need to balance growth with stability.

“They need to accelerate all the government spending, raising government debt and do coordinated monetary and fiscal easing, to break this debt deflation trap," said Xing.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index trimmed an earlier loss of as much as 0.9% to trade 0.5% lower as of 10:23 a.m. local time, while the onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index of stocks fell 0.2%. The yuan traded offshore was little changed after the data release, holding its morning gain of 0.1% at 7.2283 per dollar.

The statistics bureau attributed the decline in consumers prices to the high base of comparison with last year, saying the contraction is likely to be temporary and consumer demand continued to improve in July.

“With the impact of a high base from last year gradually fading, the CPI is likely to rebound gradually," Dong Lijuan, chief statistician at the NBS, said in rare additional comments to accompany the official data.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)