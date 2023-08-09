The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index trimmed an earlier loss of as much as 0.9% to trade 0.5% lower as of 10:23 a.m. local time, while the onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index of stocks fell 0.2%. The yuan traded offshore was little changed after the data release, holding its morning gain of 0.1% at 7.2283 per dollar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}