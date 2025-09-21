China’s consumers are surprising economists. Meet the ‘bifurcated shopper.’
These consumers are trading down on daily consumption, while selectively splurging on goods and experiences seen as long-lasting or meaningful.
China’s shoppers aren’t rushing back to the malls, but they are still buying—just not in ways economists expected. In Chengdu, one office worker says she skipped summer fashion purchases but shelled out for a new washing machine. In Wuhan, a father says his family cut down on restaurant meals for months to save up for a vacation abroad.