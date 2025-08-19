China's curbs on rare earth magnets hits supply chain of Indian EV manufacturers, says govt

Limits on exports of key rare earth magnets by China has hit supply chains of manufacturers in India, Minister of States (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada told the Lok Sabha on August 19, according to a PTI report.

The export curbs has caused a supply chain bottleneck in domestic industries, including electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, Prasada informed Parliament today. “The recent imposition of export restrictions on key rare earth magnets by China has resulted in a supply chain bottleneck, impacting the Indian industries including electric vehicle manufacturers,” he stated.

In his written reply, he added that regular consultations have been held with relevant stakeholders to explore measures to address the issue, it said.

Supply chain of critical minerals hit: What measures are being taken? According to the minister, the Union Ministry of Mines has also been working to ensure supply chain resilience for critical minerals, including rare earth elements, which are used in producing rare earth magnets, as they are key materials for different sectors including electric vehicles.

He further said that the Ministry of Mines has also already entered into bilateral agreements with the government of countries including Argentina, Australia, Cote D'Ivoire, Malawi, Mozambique, Peru, Zambia and Zimbabwe; and international organisations such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) in order to develop cooperation with countries that have rich mineral resources, the report added.

Further, Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL), a joint venture (JV) set up with the objective to identify and acquire overseas mineral assets that hold critical and strategic significance, is engaged in this area by developing collaboration with various organisations based in different countries, the minister added.