China’s economic bright spots provide a warning

The good cheer has limits, though, which suggests that cities such as Ningbo may not drive China’s recovery. A downturn in foreign demand would be devastating for the region. Local factories experienced a brief taste of this as China reopened in early 2023. Empty containers began stacking up in Ningbo’s port, indicating a lack of overseas purchases. An official who visited the city last March says he anticipated a disaster for the city and other export hubs. Fortunately, part of the phenomenon was explained by excess shipping containers returning to China for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The drop in demand was a blip.