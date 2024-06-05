China’s economic model retains a dangerous allure
Summary
- Despite the country’s current struggles, autocrats elsewhere see a lot to admire
Twenty years ago Joshua Cooper Ramo, a consultant, first wrote about the “Beijing consensus". The Washington consensus of financial liberalisation, floating currencies and openness to foreign capital was, he posited, a damaged brand. China was pioneering its own approach to development based on principles of equality, innovation and a relentless focus on sovereignty and national security. This would appeal to lots of developing countries.
