China’s economic model retains a dangerous allure

More recently, though, China’s economy has stumbled. Its recovery from covid-19 has been weak, limited by a property crisis, which has seen investment in the industry drop by almost a quarter in nominal terms since 2021. Efforts to boost manufacturing have produced clashes with Western powers, whose leaders accuse China of dumping underpriced goods. Given this gloomy context, surely demand for the China model is slipping? Not quite. As Kristalina Georgieva, head of the IMF, put it in a recent interview with Chinese state television: “I travel around the world and I see models of development that have come out of China replicated in other places." To analyse the extent to which this is true, we have produced an index that measures how similar other economies are to China’s. It mostly confirms her conclusion. There is, moreover, reason to believe that China’s influence will continue to grow.