China’s economy grew before tariffs kicked in
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Apr 2025, 10:41 AM IST
SummaryThe slowdown is set to intensify as the trade war between Washington and Beijing heats up.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SINGAPORE—Economic growth in China held steady in the first quarter, helped by government stimulus and a rush of exports to the U.S. ahead of stiff new tariffs, though the economy is set to slow as the trade war between Washington and Beijing heats up.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less