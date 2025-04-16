China’s economy grew before tariffs kicked in

Growth was driven by industrial production, infrastructure investment and exports, which rocketed in February and March as U.S. importers raced to bring in orders ahead of anticipated new tariffs. Following a series of tit-for-tat exchanges last week, Washington and Beijing raised tariffs on each others’ products to more than 100%, potentially crippling U.S.-China trade in all but the most essential items. The two countries’ bilateral trade was $582 billion last year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.