China’s economy is in for another rough year

All of this leaves the folk at the Central Economic Work Conference with a lot of economic work to do. They must revive spending in advance of the trade war and soften the blow to demand if and when tariffs rise. The past offers some encouragement. In 2008, during the global financial crisis, China’s export markets in the West collapsed. But its economy still grew briskly, thanks to the government’s rescue efforts. China back then was a stimulus superpower, able to mobilise vast amounts of demand by calling on state-owned banks to lend and state-owned enterprises to spend. It was also helped by a bubbly property market, which was hard to bottle up, but easy to uncork.