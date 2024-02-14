China’s economy is suffering from long covid
The Economist 14 Feb 2024
Summary
- Revealing gloom on the streets of an ordinary Chinese city
If places could be diagnosed with long covid, then Shangqiu—a sleepy city of 3.7m people, in central China’s wheat belt—would be a good candidate. A full year after the chaotic, ill-planned collapse of China’s “zero-covid" policies, evidence abounds of lingering harms done to Shangqiu’s economy, and to residents’ morale.
