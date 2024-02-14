China’s economy is suffering from long covid

During a recent lunchtime lots of restaurants in Shangqiu’s old town were empty, and many shops padlocked and closed. A wedding-dress rental business stood out for bustling activity. Watched by a yapping brown poodle, assistants crammed sequinned gowns into bags. The owner, a woman in her 30s sporting a school-uniform-style blazer and skirt, explained that business is good. Couples are rushing to hold wedding parties postponed by two and a half years of covid lockdowns. Unlike liberal-minded big cities, Shangqiu is a traditional place where marrying by the age of 25 is the norm, she added. Because the following day was auspicious in the lunar calendar, 20 weddings had been planned, each earning her shop as much as 4,000 yuan. Spending per wedding is down, though. The pandemic taught families to save for a rainy day. Even public-sector jobs are no haven, after city finances took a battering. The store-owner’s brother-in-law works for the police department. At the moment, his salary is always late, she reported. As a result, he is careful about spending, even once his salary arrives.