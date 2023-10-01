China’s Economy Picks Up Steam for Holiday

The economy is far from full health, though, and economists say it is too early to say if a major turnaround is ahead. A big problem is real estate: A drawn-out downturn in the property market shows few signs of abating and troubles at major developers are mushrooming. China Evergrande Group, once the largest developer by sales, said this week that its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, was under investigation by authorities for potential criminal wrongdoing and that it owes tens of billions of dollars in unpaid bills to lenders, contractors and suppliers. Regulators have also blocked parts of the company’s turnaround plan, an ominous signal for other developers flirting with insolvency.