Home / Economy / China’s economy reels as Beijing lifts ‘zero-covid’ measures

BEIJING : Chinese manufacturing and service-sector activity fell to their lowest levels since the initial throes of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, highlighting the breadth of the tumult as waves of infections roar through the world’s second-largest economy following Beijing’s abrupt decision to scrap its draconian “zero-Covid" measures.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout