China’s economy seen emerging from zero-covid shadow

The latest data will be a welcome relief for China’s top leaders gathering for the annual congress of the ruling Communist Party this weekend, helping to turn the spotlight on economic growth and away from the damage caused by their zero-Covid policies. China’s economy grew 3% in 2022, one of the slowest rates in decades, as pandemic controls shut factories, depressed home sales and crushed consumer spending. The data may strengthen the case for policy makers to raise their forecast for annual growth for this year, seen as a key step to restoring confidence in both the economy and the country’s leadership. Last year’s growth fell short of the official target of about 5.5% by a large margin.