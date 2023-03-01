China’s economy seen emerging from zero-covid shadow
- Sharper-than-expected expansion of activity offers Chinese leaders opportunity to shift spotlight away from pandemic missteps.
HONG KONG—Economic activity in China expanded sharply for a second straight month, in an early sign the country may be shaking off the impact of pandemic curbs sooner than expected.
An official gauge of manufacturing rose at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, while export orders expanded for the first time in almost two years, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. Services and construction activity also expanded further, the purchasing managers index report showed.
Also published Wednesday, the unofficial Caixin PMI survey that measures activity across more private-sector and smaller companies pointed to improvements in orders, pricing power, employment and supply chains, with business confidence at its highest since March 2021.
Some economists caution that while activity appears to have snapped back sharply in China, the spillover effect to the rest of Asia might be limited.
While Wednesday’s data shows that an index of China’s new export orders rose to 52.4 in February, the highest level since May 2011, other data from the region suggest that global demand for goods is set to continue slowing. South Korea’s exports fell 12% in the first two months from a year earlier, compared with a 10% decline in December, suggesting that global demand for goods slowed further despite a stronger rebound in China so far.
Outbound tourism hasn’t recovered as quickly as domestic travel in China, either, posing limited upsides for countries such as Thailand and Japan, popular destinations among Chinese tourists.
Still, the improving outlook in China is expected to offset some of the cooling taking place in advanced economies, especially in the U.S., where the Federal Reserve is attempting to contain inflation without triggering a recession. The International Monetary Fund in January upgraded the growth forecast for China to 5.2% in 2023 and predicted the country would contribute to around a third of global growth this year.
The data released Wednesday fueled a broad rally in Chinese shares. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which includes the shares of some of China’s biggest companies, closed 4.2% higher.
The latest data will be a welcome relief for China’s top leaders gathering for the annual congress of the ruling Communist Party this weekend, helping to turn the spotlight on economic growth and away from the damage caused by their zero-Covid policies. China’s economy grew 3% in 2022, one of the slowest rates in decades, as pandemic controls shut factories, depressed home sales and crushed consumer spending. The data may strengthen the case for policy makers to raise their forecast for annual growth for this year, seen as a key step to restoring confidence in both the economy and the country’s leadership. Last year’s growth fell short of the official target of about 5.5% by a large margin.
Chinese officials and economic advisers had earlier this year debated setting a growth target of around 6% for 2023, according to people familiar with the matter. He Lifeng, who in October was added to the Communist Party’s top policy-making body, the Politburo, was devising a plan to deliver growth of more than 5% for this year, The Wall Street Journal reported in December.
The final growth target is expected to be revealed in a government work report delivered at the National People’s Congress this Sunday.
The purchasing managers index rose to 52.6 from 50.1 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said. A reading above 50 indicates expansion; below that signals contraction. The manufacturing PMI exceeded the median 50.5 forecast of eight economists polled by the Journal.
A gauge of nonmanufacturing activities—including those in the services and construction sectors—climbed to 56.3 from 54.4.
The construction-only index jumped to 60.2 from 56.4 in January, as local governments increased sales of so-called special bonds that are usually linked to infrastructure spending. About 860 billion yuan, equivalent to about $124 billion, of such debt was sold in the first two months of this year, more than eight times the monthly average in the second half of 2022, according to Capital Economics, a U.K.-based research firm.
There were also signs of recovery in demand for property, which has been mired in a yearslong slump after Beijing imposed lending curbs on highly indebted developers. Sales at the country’s top 100 developers rose 15% in February from a year earlier, China Real Estate Information Corp., a private-sector data provider, said Tuesday.
Some economists cautioned against reading too much into February’s data as it reflects one-off factors such as the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday as well as pent-up demand released by the exit from zero-Covid controls in December and January.
“While China’s economy is indeed recovering, it hasn’t reached a point where 6% growth will be guaranteed," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group, who forecasts 5.5% growth in 2023.
Official figures released earlier this week also fueled worries that scars from the pandemic may run deep. The number of jobs in China’s cities fell for the first time in six decades last year, National Bureau of Statistics data show. Meanwhile, disposable income per capita grew by 2.9% in real terms, the second-smallest annual increase since 1989.
A poor outlook for jobs and wages risk damping consumer spending, which Beijing is counting on to drive the economy this year as export demand is expected to soften.
So far, the government doesn’t plan substantial stimulus packages or cash handouts, the people familiar said, as the authorities are wary of reigniting the kind of excessive increases in prices of property and other assets seen after the 2008 financial crisis.
