China’s exports beat expectations after trade truce with US
Jonathan Cheng , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Jul 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Summary
China’s exports grew at a faster clip in June amid easing trade tensions with the U.S., providing a vital boost for the world’s second-largest economy.
BEIJING—China’s exports grew at a faster clip in June, topping market expectations as trade tensions with the U.S. eased following a round of bilateral talks.
