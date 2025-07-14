China’s exports beat expectations after trade truce with US

Last week, the Trump administration sent letters to several countries outlining higher tariff rates that are due to kick in on Aug. 1. While that pushes back a prior July deadline by three weeks, it also affirmed punitive rates on some economies. Trump said he would slap a 50% tariff on Brazil and 35% duties on some goods from Canada. He also announced a 50% levy on copper and floated a tariff of up to 200% on pharmaceuticals.