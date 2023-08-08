Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Economy / China's exports fell by 14.5% YoY in July, biggest drop since 2020

China's exports fell by 14.5% YoY in July, biggest drop since 2020

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST Livemint

Reporting loss in its export for the third consecutive month in July, China's foreign market shrunk by 14.5% YoY in July

(FILES) A worker polishes a bicycle wheel at a factory producing bicycle parts for export in Hangzhou, in China�s eastern Zhejiang province on July 11, 2023. China saw its biggest drop in exports last month since July 2020, according to official figures released on August 8, 2023, as the world's second-largest economy faces sluggish global demand and a domestic slowdown. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT

As China's foreign market continues to lose its presence, the country continues to witness downfall in its exports for the third consecutive month in July. Its foreign market fell by 14.5 per cent YoY last month.

As China's foreign market continues to lose its presence, the country continues to witness downfall in its exports for the third consecutive month in July. Its foreign market fell by 14.5 per cent YoY last month.

Notably, it was the biggest ever drop in export of China since 2020, according to official figures released Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy faces sluggish global demand and a domestic slowdown.

Notably, it was the biggest ever drop in export of China since 2020, according to official figures released Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy faces sluggish global demand and a domestic slowdown.

Sales of Chinese products to foreign markets fell by 14.5 percent year-on-year last month, shrinking for the third consecutive month, according to dollar-denominated figures published by China's customs authority. In June, China's exports had fallen by 12.4 per cent year-year in June this year.

Sales of Chinese products to foreign markets fell by 14.5 percent year-on-year last month, shrinking for the third consecutive month, according to dollar-denominated figures published by China's customs authority. In June, China's exports had fallen by 12.4 per cent year-year in June this year.

China's largest ever decline in export was witnessed during January-February in 2020. During that time, its decline fell by 17.2 per cent as the country's economy came to a standstill in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's largest ever decline in export was witnessed during January-February in 2020. During that time, its decline fell by 17.2 per cent as the country's economy came to a standstill in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was minor rebound in March and Aprill. But that didn't seem to last long enough as the country is witnessing constant decline in its exports since October 2022. China's foreign market is facing the heat of economic situation in the US and Europe. The threat of recesion combined with high inflation is having adverse impact on China's economy.

There was minor rebound in March and Aprill. But that didn't seem to last long enough as the country is witnessing constant decline in its exports since October 2022. China's foreign market is facing the heat of economic situation in the US and Europe. The threat of recesion combined with high inflation is having adverse impact on China's economy.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.