China’s exports, imports drop in August but show signs of stabilisation1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 02:15 PM IST
China’s total trade surplus in the last month fell to $68.36 billion from $80.6 billion in July. The year-on-year contraction of outbound shipments to the United States, Australia and ASEAN nations narrowed from July.
China's exports and imports both fell in August on the back of subdued global demand and weak consumer spending in the economy.
