HONG KONG : China’s factory-gate prices surged at a record pace in October due to higher energy costs, adding to anxieties that global inflation will persist while constraining Beijing’s ability to stimulate the nation’s economy.

China’s producer-price index rose by a record 13.5% in October from a year earlier, accelerating from a 10.7% increase in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The reading exceeded the 12.5% median forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal and is the highest level since 1996, when Chinese officials began releasing the data.

Consumer inflation in the world’s second-largest economy rose by 1.5% last month from a year earlier, up from 0.7% in September, though it remained below the official target of around 3% for this year.

In October, extreme weather and shortages of some goods lifted China’s consumer inflation, said Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician with the National Bureau of Statistics. Gains in producer inflation widened partly due to a relatively tight supply of energy and raw materials, she said.

Persistently high factory-gate prices in China will likely exacerbate inflationary anxiety in the U.S. and other western economies while causing limited pain for China’s own consumers, in large part because a recovery in domestic demand has fallen short of expectations, economists say.

Chinese authorities have ordered coal miners to operate at full capacity and rolled back restrictions on imports as energy costs surge. Coal prices have begun to pull back after output reached a multiyear high last week.

Many economists said they expect China’s industrial inflation will edge lower in the coming months as Beijing’s interventions cut coal prices more over time. In addition, they say consumer demand in the West for Chinese goods is likely to pull back further.

Still, elevated commodity prices in the near term will limit Beijing’s options for stimulating an economy bruised by a rapidly cooling real-estate sector, ongoing power shortages and renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 cases.

Higher coal and metal prices could deter local authorities from buying steel and other commodities needed for infrastructure construction, a key driver of growth that China often relies on to stave off slowdowns.

As a result, China’s growth could slow to a 3.6% year-over-year expansion in the fourth quarter, down from 4.9% in the third quarter, according to a forecast from Zhaopeng Xing, chief China strategist at ANZ.

“Such high commodity prices will significantly curb China’s ability to expand its fiscal policy," Mr. Xing said. The country’s central bank is unlikely to ease monetary policy given plans unveiled by the Federal Reserve last week to wind down American pandemic-era stimulus measures, he said.

Meanwhile, China’s consumer-price index rose at a faster pace in October in part due to logistical bottlenecks that pushed up food and fuel prices. Fresh vegetable prices surged by 16.6% in October compared with the previous month, offsetting subdued pork prices.

Heavy downpours flooded some major vegetable-growing provinces in northern and central China over the past few weeks and caused an increase in prices for leafy green vegetables. But economists predict higher vegetable prices won’t have a lasting impact on consumer inflation, as slow recovery in household income as well as Covid-19 outbreaks will continue to dampen demand.

Dan Wang, chief China economist at Hang Seng Bank, last month lowered her forecast for China’s consumer inflation to 1.3% by year-end, down from previous forecast of 1.5%, as growth of per capita income and spending among Chinese families hovered below pre-pandemic levels during the first nine months of the year.

“China won’t have an inflation problem because supply of goods has consistently exceeded actual demand," she said.

)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.