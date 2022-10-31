China’s factory slowdown worse than expected under weight of Covid policies5 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 07:16 PM IST
Falling global demand for Chinese exports adds to gloomy outlook for world’s second-largest economy
Falling global demand for Chinese exports adds to gloomy outlook for world’s second-largest economy
HONG KONG : China’s factory activity contracted in October after a short-lived improvement, a fresh sign of the toll from the country’s stringent Covid policies and of fading global demand for Chinese-made goods.