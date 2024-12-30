China’s firms are taking flight, worrying its rulers

Moreover, China’s officials are keen to keep technology at home. The commerce ministry has told EV firms that their core technology is not to leave the country, lest it give others a competitive edge. In December the government began requiring firms to obtain licences to export sensitive technologies. Regulators have sought to limit overseas operations to “screw-driver" plants, in which workers assemble parts made in China rather than buying them locally. The reliance on Chinese imports is reflected in gaping trade imbalances. The ten member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ran a deficit of $144bn with China in the first ten months of 2024, 38% higher than in the same period in 2023.