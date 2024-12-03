China’s flood of cheap goods is angering its allies, too
Jason Douglas , Jon Emont , Samantha Pearson , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 03 Dec 2024, 11:22 AM IST
SummaryThe deluge of inexpensive items washing over the developing world is jacking up tensions between China and the Global South, complicating Beijing’s plans to build alliances as it confronts trade tensions with the U.S.
A deluge of cheap Chinese goods washing over the developing world is jacking up tensions between China and the Global South, complicating Beijing’s plans to build alliances as it confronts escalating trade tensions with the U.S.
