China’s floundering economy is a test for Xi Jinping
Summary
- As growth falters and the country flirts with deflation, will stimulus arrive?
When Janet Yellen visited Beijing this month she did her bit for the local restaurant trade. America’s treasury secretary dined with her team at an establishment known for Yunnanese dishes, which subsequently unveiled a “God of Wealth" menu in her honour. She also hosted a lunch with female entrepreneurs and economists (including a representative of The Economist). Although restaurants have prospered since China dropped its covid controls at the end of last year, the gods of wealth have been less kind to the rest of the country’s economy—as GDP figures released on July 17th revealed.
