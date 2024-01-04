China's GDP may grow at 4.4% in 2024, says UBS, lists 6 key themes that may shape its economy
UBS predicts China's economy will grow by 4.4% in 2024, with a stabilised real estate market and increased infrastructure investment. Tao Wang of UBS outlines three main themes for China's economy in 2024: property stabilisation, debt restructuring, and economic transition.
During today's media briefing on the UBS 2024 macroeconomic outlook, Tao Wang, the Chief China Economist and Head of Asia Economics at UBS, outlined several important themes and potential surprises that could shape China's economy in 2024. Wang stated that they believe 2024 will be a year of economic stabilisation and consolidation for China. However, there is still a downward force because China is still experiencing a severe real estate market downturn. This year, they anticipate that gross domestic product (GDP) growth will level off at a rate of roughly 4.4 to 4.5%.