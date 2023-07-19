China’s Grand Vision for a Vast Rail Network Transforms a Neighboring Country
Summary
- People and investments flow into Laos, making it ‘more like China’
A few years ago, this small town on the border with China was a few dusty lanes surrounded by tropical forests. Now, a nearly $6 billion Chinese-built railroad cuts through it—and a city is rising.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×