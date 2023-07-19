China’s Grand Vision for a Vast Rail Network Transforms a Neighboring Country

But in Laos, Beijing has faced very little resistance. That is in part because Laos, like China, is ruled by an authoritarian communist regime that can act quickly without much scrutiny—and also because its development needs are enormous and China was the only game in town. The country of 7.4 million—with a small workforce and few natural resources—has been of little interest to investors from the West and Japan, which don’t share China’s strategic imperative here.