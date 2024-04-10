China’s high-stakes struggle to defy demographic disaster

Still, there is much that China can do to keep its economy growing. To start, it could raise the retirement ages for drawing a public pension. China’s are among the world’s lowest. Most men can stop working at 60. Women who work in offices can retire at 55 and those in factories at 50. Since these rules were set last century the average life expectancy in China has risen from under 60 to close to 80. “If China’s elderly were to have the same labour force participation as in Japan—not a very ambitious target—by 2035 some 40m more people would be at work," writes Bert Hofman of the National University of Singapore. Chinese officials have been floating the idea of reforms since 2008, but only now do they seem serious. Observers expect a staged increase in retirement ages to begin next year.