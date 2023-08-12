China’s home buyers are waiting out the property slump

After a short-lived sales rebound earlier this year, China’s property market has fallen back into a deep slump, developers are having more cash-flow problems and Chinese authorities are trying more ways to revive housing demand.

Potential home buyers are expecting prices to fall and think better deals will emerge if they sit and wait.

Real-estate agents in China and economists say home sales are declining again because Chinese citizens have come to expect more property-purchase subsidies from local governments, price cuts from developers and cheaper mortgages from banks.

That is making the situation worse, because real-estate developers desperately need to sell more homes to bring in cash and avoid defaulting on debt. Country Garden, the country’s biggest surviving developer, said this past week that it is having liquidity problems after its apartment sales fell for four consecutive months. The company’s financial distress sent fresh tremors through the property market, which will likely further delay its recovery.

“It’s not that they don’t want to buy houses. They have the purchasing demand, but they are just waiting," Yan Songsheng, a sales manager at a Chinese state-owned developer, said of his clients.

The deepening property slump is complicating Beijing policy makers’ attempts to revive economic growth. China is already struggling with high youth unemployment, falling exports, and a deflationary environment. “Home buyers’ increased aversion toward the sector could also weaken effects of any potential supportive measures by the government to stabilize property sales," credit-ratings firm Moody’s Investors Service said in a report Friday.

China’s housing market has been in a downward spiral for two years. Last month, the country’s 100 largest property developers sold new homes worth the equivalent of $49 billion—the lowest monthly sum in three years, according to China Real Estate Information, a private industry tracker. The sales were down a third from June and from the same period a year ago. They were also 59% less than the total in July 2021.

July tends to be a slower month for new-home sales in China, because developers often try to boost June sales to report better first-half results. In June, a developer in the eastern city of Hangzhou offered to give people 2.2 pounds of gold—worth the equivalent of about $70,000—if they purchased homes exceeding 1,000 square feet in floor area.

The magnitude of the latest declines was still surprising. Country Garden’s July contracted sales plunged 60% from a year ago, a far bigger drop than in the past few months.

Yan, who is based in the city of Zhuhai in China’s southern Guangdong province, said his team’s sales in July were less than a quarter of their monthly average for the first half, even though his company offered bigger discounts on the properties it marketed.

The wait-and-see attitude of home buyers is worrying, say economists, as it could prolong the recovery in the housing market and correspondingly, the Chinese economy. China has also slipped into deflation, which could be damaging if falling consumer prices make people expect to pay less for a range of goods.

To draw home buyers, property developers have been doling out perks like free parking and household appliances. Property agents said that has trained people to expect such freebies, and sales decline whenever the deals go away.

Chinese commercial banks have also slashed rates on home loans to the point that the average mortgage rate is now below China’s five-year loan prime rate, the benchmark that longer-term debt is typically pegged to. The national benchmark has also been lowered several times in the past two years.

Average prices of new and resale homes across 70 major Chinese cities have declined in the past few months, and policy makers have become more vocal about the need to support the housing market.

Chinese authorities late last year dialed back a deleveraging campaign that had caused dozens of property developers to default on their debts, and rolled out measures to stimulate demand and support surviving developers with ample financing.

That, along with China’s post-Covid reopening and pent-up purchase demand, caused housing sales to pick up in the first few months of 2023—a welcome relief for developers and stock and bond investors.

The housing market began to weaken again in April. As prices fell, more people began to realize that there were still big problems in the real-estate market, said Wei Yao, a China economist at Société Générale.

“Coupled with a lackluster overall economic recovery, people’s lower expectations and outlook for income and employment, people have become more realistic, and all those concerns may have erupted in July," she said.

In late July, China’s Politburo, its top-decision making body, said it was time to adjust property policies and omitted a long-held mantra that “housing is for living, not for speculation" for the first time in years. Cities across the country responded by offering measures including cash subsidies and tax rebates on home purchases, raising limits on how much home buyers can borrow from banks, and removing restrictions on additional home purchases.

China’s annual housing demand is estimated to be between nine and 10 million units a year, according to Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley, versus a peak of 14 million units a year in 2021—a level that included speculative purchases. The pace of sales this year has fallen short of the estimated normalized demand, Xing said.

Until the housing market turns, home buyers have little incentive to take action, said Bruce Pang, chief China economist at Jones Lang LaSalle. “The more it falls, the more people lose confidence. The more confidence is lost, the less likely people are to make a purchase," he said.

Wang Tao, a 24-year-old property agent in Hefei in Anhui province, said many of his clients are waiting for an indicator that shows where the market is going. “They told me that the current price is unstable, and you don’t know whether it will rise or fall. So they would rather remain still to cope with a changing environment," he said.

