China’s home buyers are waiting out the property slump
Cao Li , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Summary
- Potential home buyers are expecting prices to fall, depressing new homes sales and complicating policy efforts to revive the economy
After a short-lived sales rebound earlier this year, China’s property market has fallen back into a deep slump, developers are having more cash-flow problems and Chinese authorities are trying more ways to revive housing demand.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less