China’s housing glut collides with its shrinking population
Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 01 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM IST
SummaryMany cities are stuck with empty homes that they will likely never fill, adding to the country’s economic woes.
China’s real-estate bust left behind tens of millions of empty housing units. Now that historic glut of unoccupied property is colliding with China’s shrinking population, leaving cities stuck with homes they might never be able to fill.
