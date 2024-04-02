China’s leaders are flailing as markets drop

The stockmarket’s weakness reflects this economic predicament. It also reflects uncertainty about how the government will respond. The draft gaming rules brought back memories of the “regulatory storm" of 2021, when officials cracked down with relish on internet firms and what they called the “disorderly expansion of capital" into realms like private tutoring. The economy is now weaker than it was then, and the government seems more sensitive. But if business were to recover, would such regulations return? The fear of what might happen if the market rebounds makes such a rebound less likely.