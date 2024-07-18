China’s leaders point to economic threats but show no sign of changing tack

China’s leaders emerged from a closely watched political meeting talking with unusual candor about the risks that threaten the country’s sagging economy, but offered few signposts on how they intend to confront them.

Economic growth has dipped sharply as China continues to struggle with an unbalanced recovery from the Covid pandemic. Finding a way to put the economy on a healthier path was the top task for more than 360 Communist Party officials who gathered in Beijing this week to plot the country’s development.

In a communiqué issued Thursday at the end of the four-day meeting, known as the Third Plenum, the party’s governing Central Committee highlighted risks in several key areas, including the property sector, local-government debt, and small and midsize financial institutions. It also promised to tackle lackluster demand, a problem that has dogged the economy.

The discussion of specific threats to growth is unusual in Third Plenum communiqués, which in the past have typically referenced risks only in vague terms.

Yet the document didn’t signal major reforms, and instead doubled down on ideas that Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other party grandees have previously put forth.

Officials reaffirmed a 5% growth target for this year, which some economists have said would be hard to achieve. They also vowed to nurture “new productive forces," a buzzy party phrase that refers to tech-led industries that Xi believes will power China’s growth for the next generation, while highlighting security as the bedrock of national development.

The communiqué is meant to convey a broad outline of the Central Committee’s decision, reached at the plenum, on how to promote “Chinese-style modernization," the term Xi uses to distinguish China’s authoritarian approach to development from Western models. A more detailed plan is due to be released in the coming days.

Though vague, the document nevertheless made clear that Xi intends to strengthen the state’s position at the center of the country’s economic development, rather than giving more play to the market and consumers as some economists have proposed.

Some past iterations of the Third Plenum delivered major economic overhauls, such as in 1978, when the party embraced then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping’s program of “reform and opening-up" and paved the way for decades of economic growth. In 2013, officials affirmed the market would play a “decisive" role in the economy and loosened the country’s one-child policy. There was no mention of the market’s “decisive" role in allocating resources in Thursday’s readout.

China’s economy slowed sharply in the second quarter, growing 4.7% year over year, down from 5.3% in the first. Growth momentum is disappearing thanks to a series of interlinked challenges. The housing market is in a prolonged crisis, local governments are swimming in debt, consumers at home are cutting back spending and trade tensions overseas are mounting—all when the country’s population is rapidly aging.

There isn’t an easy solution to any of these problems. Despite many measures to revive the property sector, new home sales and prices are still dropping fast. Local governments’ hidden debt is now at a wobbly level of $7 trillion to $11 trillion, according to estimates by economists and academics. Addressing that would require a deep reform of how Chinese cities fund themselves. Beijing controls the purse strings and limits how much local governments can borrow. Yet cities are responsible for kick-starting economic growth.

Some economists had hoped that the government would overhaul the country’s consumption tax, which would generate new revenues for local governments.

Contradictory messages in state media illustrated the dilemma Xi faces as he promotes his state-dominated approach to development while simultaneously trying to reassure foreign companies and investors that the country is still a good place to do business.

On Wednesday, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper People’s Daily published a front-page commentary defending Xi’s reform agenda and attacking foreign attempts to measure China’s progress according to Western “universal values" and political systems.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that our continuous efforts to promote reform ‘aren’t meant to pander to the applause of certain people, and we shouldn’t forcibly apply Western theories and perspectives onto ourselves," it said.

The tone of that commentary jarred with a lengthy profile published earlier in the week by the official Xinhua News Agency that described Xi as “another outstanding reformer" comparable to Deng, who is revered in China and the West as the architect of the market-opening reforms that enriched the nation and boosted the global economy. Among Xi’s accomplishments in retooling the Chinese economy, the profile said, was “unleashing the power of the market."

Issued in various languages, including Chinese, English, French and Spanish, the profile appeared to be intended for foreign audiences. The Chinese-language version appeared in Hong Kong media, but couldn’t be found on Xinhua’s website or other major state-media outlets.

This week’s plenum took place months later than expected, missing the anticipated date in the fall of last year. The roughly 17-month gap between the latest conclave and the previous one in February 2023 is one of the longest intervals between plenums since the Mao Zedong era.

The delay has renewed questions about Xi’s penchant for bucking longstanding procedural norms and raised concerns about policy unpredictability in the world’s second-largest economy.

At the plenum, the Central Committee also approved some changes to its membership, accepting the resignation of former foreign minister Qin Gang and affirming the senior leadership’s earlier decisions to expel three People’s Liberation Army generals from the party.

The communiqué didn’t say why Qin resigned from the Central Committee, which he joined as a full member in October 2022. It referred to Qin as “comrade," indicating that he remains a party member.

Beijing had replaced Qin as foreign minister in July 2023 without explanation, seven months after he took the job. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that an internal party investigation found that Qin had engaged in an extramarital affair that lasted throughout his tenure as China’s ambassador to the U.S. from 2021 through 2022.

China politics watchers say Thursday’s announcement suggests that the reasons for Qin’s removal as foreign minister may not have been serious enough to warrant other disciplinary action.

The three PLA officials removed from the Central Committee included former defense minister Li Shangfu, as well as a former commander and an ex-chief of staff of the PLA’s strategic-missile force. All three have been accused of committing severe violations of party discipline and the law.

Li became China’s shortest-serving defense minister in October, when he was ousted after seven months in that role. Last month, the party expelled Li over alleged corruption, including giving and receiving bribes, and his case has been handed over to prosecutors.

Jason Douglas contributed to this article.

Write to Rebecca Feng at rebecca.feng@wsj.com and Chun Han Wong at chunhan.wong@wsj.com