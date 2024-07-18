China’s leaders point to economic threats but show no sign of changing tack

There isn’t an easy solution to any of these problems. Despite many measures to revive the property sector, new home sales and prices are still dropping fast. Local governments’ hidden debt is now at a wobbly level of $7 trillion to $11 trillion, according to estimates by economists and academics. Addressing that would require a deep reform of how Chinese cities fund themselves. Beijing controls the purse strings and limits how much local governments can borrow. Yet cities are responsible for kick-starting economic growth.