China’s liquidity boost cheers markets with PBOC’s massive fund injection; economists eye rate cut
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 1.45 trillion yuan ($203.97 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.
China’s central bank injected a substantial amount of medium-term policy loans to boost the fragile economic growth, while keeping the interest rate unchanged.
