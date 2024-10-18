China’s major commercial banks cut deposit rates again
SummaryMajor Chinese banks have cut their deposit rates, a move that could help ease pressure on lenders’ profits.
China’s major commercial banks have cut their deposit rates for a second time this year, a move that could help ease pressure on lenders’ profits after officials lowered mortgage and lending rates as part of efforts to boost the economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more