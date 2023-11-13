China’s Middle East Clout Has Limits
SummaryAsian country’s economic influence won’t grow endlessly as its overseas-investment and energy-demand growth slow down.
For most of the past decade, China’s story in the Middle East has been straightforward: endlessly rising investment, trade and influence. Having brokered a return to diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran earlier this year and given its strong economic relationship with Israel, China has also found itself in the spotlight as the conflict in Gaza has boiled over.